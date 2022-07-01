Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Karimgang district in the Barak Valley as flood waters continue to inundate several parts of the region.



Sarma visited the Ratabari area and interacted with the people and also visited a relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari.



“Visited Ratabari & interacted with people who are bearing the brunt of flood. Also visited the relief camp set up at Subhash High School at Kalibari & shared the plight of 540 inmates. Took stock of facilities including medicine, clean drinking water and baby food,” Sarma tweeted.

Directed DC to make an estimate of damage caused by floods so that government can start rehabilitation work at the earliest.



Minister Shri @jayanta_malla; MP Shri Kripanath Mallah; MLAs Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR, Shri Bijoy Malakar and Shri Krishnendu Paul were also present. pic.twitter.com/YxmJ9IAfkL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022



An Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report on Friday said that 29,80,493 people are still affected by the floods.



In 24 hours, total human lost is 8. With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 159 (141 in floods and 18 in landslides).



29,80,493 people across Assam are still affected by floods in 25 districts of the state. The affected districts are: Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.