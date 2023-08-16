Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 16 visited the newly Inaugurated Na-Ali Railway over Bridge, Jorhat, and stated that roads, bridges, and highways, worth 1,400 crore, are being built in Jorhat district.

Earlier on June 5, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari rolled out four highway projects for Assam that entail an investment of Rs 1450 crores to give a big push to the state’s infrastructure.

The Union Minister inaugurated the 4-Lane highway section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon, and Teliagaon-Rangagara and laid the foundation for Mangaldai Bypass and the 4-lane section between Daboka-Parakhuwa in Assam, in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through video conferencing today.

The 18 Km long 4-lane section between Nagaon Bypass-Teliagaon and Teliagaon-Rangagara has been built at a cost of Rs 403 crore. This widened highway enhances accessibility between North Assam and Upper Assam, which will spur economic growth and open new job opportunities for the people.