Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 28 shared deep condolences on the death of renowned painter and ‘Assam Saurav’ awardee Neel Pawan Baruah.

Chief Minister Sarama also stated that for the last several decades, he has enriched not only the world of the painting of the state but also the field of art as a whole with his relentless pursuit of art.

যশস্বী চিত্ৰশিল্পী, অসম সৌৰভ বঁটাপ্ৰাপক শ্ৰীযুত নীলপৱন বৰুৱাদেৱৰ বিয়োগত শোকাহত হৈছোঁ ৷ কলাৰ নিৰলস সাধনাৰে বিগত কেইবা দশক ধৰি তেখেতে অকল ৰাজ্যৰ চিত্ৰশিল্পৰ জগতখনকেই নহয়, সামগ্ৰিকভাৱে কলাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰখনকে সমৃদ্ধ কৰি আহিছিল৷ pic.twitter.com/2OkP3MsrMX — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 28, 2022

Calling Nilpawan Baruah's death an irreparable loss Sarma also stated that Assam had lost a devoted saint of art as well as a great personality.

It needs mention here that Sarma prayed to God for eternal peace in the departed soul of the veteran artist and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

বৰুৱাদেৱৰ প্ৰয়াণত ৰাজ্যখনে এগৰাকী কলাৰ একনিষ্ঠ সাধক তথা বৰেণ্য ব্যক্তিত্বক হেৰুৱালে ৷ তেখেতৰ বিয়োগ এক অপূৰণীয় ক্ষতি৷ এই দুখৰ মুহূৰ্তত বৰেণ্য শিল্পীগৰাকীৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ চিৰশান্তি কামনাৰ অৰ্থে ঈশ্বৰৰ ওচৰত প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনোৱাৰ লগতে শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়ালবৰ্গলৈ গভীৰ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ৷ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 28, 2022

Assam artist Neel Pawan Baruah, whose paint strokes strike every Assamese's heart, passes away in Guwahati on October 28.

Notably, the legendary painter was hospitalized at Gauhati Medical College Hospital(GMCH) on September 22 after suffering from a high fever for the past few days.