As the war of words between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma intensifies on X (formerly Twitter) over the CM's wife's alleged involvement in receiving a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government, now Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened legal action against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

This comes after the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi tweeted chief minister to be present in the Assam Assembly and clarify instead of typing on X.

"Please be present in Assam Assembly and clarify instead of typing on Twitter. Congress MLAs in the morning have moved an adjournment motion to discuss the entire Pride Media- KMSY but you’re answer is lacking," Congress MP tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Please do not lecture me on what to do. Whether I decide to go to the assembly or a court of law against you, I will make that decision myself."

Further Congress MP wrote, "Please do not get agitated. I will send you the link of Opposition MLAs wanting your presence in Assembly. I will be happy if you go to court at least then all the documents will be made public."



Also Read: Will retire from politics if my wife has taken money from the government: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

To this, Assam CM replied, "Yes, I am agitated. There have been numerous reasons for my anger against your family since 2010. I am confident that we will meet in court, and once again, I will be able to prove my point. I have successfully done so in 2016 and 2021, and I am determined to do it again, both in the People's Court and in a court of law," Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Amid the raging political controversy involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan allegedly receiving Rs 10 crore as part of a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government, the chief minister once again reiterated that his wife’s company has not received any amount from the Government of India.

Sharing a tweet of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on platform X (earlier known as Twitter), CM Sarma wrote, “The reply itself clarifies the fact that the Government of India has not released any funds to the mentioned company. I want to emphasize once again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the Government of India. If anyone can provide evidence to the contrary, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life”.