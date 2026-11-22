Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the 80th edition of the Palasbari Raas Mahotsav on November 24 evening, marking the beginning of a 15-day celebration of religious, cultural and artistic traditions in South Kamrup.

The historic festival, which will be held from November 24 to December 8, will feature elaborate displays depicting various episodes from the life of Lord Krishna through intricately crafted clay idols. Preparations are underway at the festival venue, with artisans and sculptors working to complete the installations ahead of the inauguration.

The displays will portray Krishna's birth, his childhood in Vrindavan, Putana Vadh, Kaliya Daman, Govardhan Dharan and the Raas Leela with the Gopis. A grand entrance gate based on the theme of Kurukshetra, depicting the setting of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, will be another major attraction.

According to the programme schedule, the celebrations will begin on November 24 with the hoisting of the ceremonial flag at 10 am by Raas Mahotsav Committee president Manimoy Kar. Executive president Padmeswar Kalita will light the ceremonial lamp, while joint general secretaries Pankaj Das and Debajit Das will pay floral tributes to those who have passed away.

Puja and other religious rituals will be conducted at 11 am, followed by a cultural procession carrying the Bhagavata from Hudumpur Anchalik Sadashiva Namghar at 6 pm.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will formally inaugurate the festival at 6.30 pm. The Bhagavata will be installed at 6.50 pm, after which Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya will light the ceremonial lamp.

The inaugural programme will also feature the release of the festival souvenir by noted writer and critic Dr Suresh Ranjan Goduka. Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, industrialist and social worker Anil Das, All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary Samiran Phukan and Palasbari Municipal Board chairperson Reena Das Kalita will attend as distinguished guests.

From November 25 to December 7, the festival committee has scheduled religious, literary and cultural programmes every evening from 6 pm. The events will include Dihanam competitions, folk cultural performances, a special evening dedicated to singer Zubeen Garg, Bhupendra Sangeet competitions, religious discussions, Bhaona performances and presentations by school students.

A special feature of this year's edition will be the presentation of the 'Zubeen Garg Award' in memory of the late artiste. The award will be conferred on internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das, who hails from South Kamrup, at the festival venue.

The concluding ceremony on December 8 will be attended by Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika as the chief guest. Chief Minister's Political Secretary and Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya and Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra will also attend as distinguished guests.

Celebrated for eight decades, the Palasbari Raas Mahotsav remains an important religious and cultural event in South Kamrup, bringing together devotees, artists and visitors from different parts of the region.

The organising committee has appealed to people from all walks of life to participate in the 15-day celebrations marking the festival's 80th edition.