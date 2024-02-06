Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate the Construction Skill Training Centre at Gogamukh, Dhemaji on February 7, a move aimed at empowering registered construction workers with advanced skills.

The center's key objectives encompass skill enhancement for workers already registered in the construction sector, fostering their progression from workmen to supervisors. Additionally, the training facility seeks to seamlessly align trained resources within the construction industry, connecting trainees with both contemporary skills and modern technological advancements.

The inauguration ceremony scheduled for tomorrow will witness the august presence of distinguished figures in the state's leadership. Among them are Jayanta Mallabaruah, Minister of Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, and Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Labour Welfare. The presence of prominent political figures, including Pradan Baruah, MP of Lakhimpur, Bhubon Pegu, MLA of Jonai LAC, and Paramananda Chayengia, CEM of Mising Autonomous Council, emphasizes the significance of this initiative in the state's developmental agenda.

With a strategic focus on creating a skilled and job-ready workforce, the Construction Skill Training Centre also aims to address unemployment among the youth. It will actively train unemployed individuals, providing them with valuable construction skills to enhance their employability. The center's establishment aligns with the broader commitment of the government to promote skill development and generate employment opportunities in Assam's construction sector.

As the Chief Minister inaugurates the Construction Skill Training Centre its role becomes pivotal in shaping a competent and future-ready workforce in the construction industry. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to fostering skill development, creating employment avenues, and contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the region.