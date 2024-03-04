Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 4 will be dedicating the elevated South Bank Corridor of North Guwahati bridge to the public.

The bridge built at a cost of Rs 326 crore will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "Decongesting Guwahati 🚘 Tomorrow, the Elevated South Bank Corridor of the Guwahati North Guwahati bridge will be dedicated to the public. This ₹326cr arm will ease connectivity between Bhootnath to Machkhowa and vice versa by diverting traffic over the river".

The major corridor of Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge Elevated South Bank Corridor will get opened on Monday, March 4, 2024.

A section of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, set to connect Sonaram Field to Machkhowa while bypassing Bhootnath point, is making significant progress. This was announced by Sarma on December 19 on a microblogging site, stating that the ambitious bridge over the Brahmaputra River is nearing 80 per cent completion.

This six-lane bridge-cum-road project is aimed at mitigating the traffic congestion in Guwahati. Sarma has confirmed that the project, which spans across the Brahmaputra to connect Guwahati and North Guwahati, is on schedule for completion by Diwali 2024.

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