In a bid to foster sportsmanship and nurture young football talent among the Tea Tribes' community in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to inaugurate the Chief Minister’s Cup Inter Tea Garden Football Tournament in Tinsukia today.

The primary goal of the Chief Minister’s Cup Inter Tea Garden Football Tournament is to promote the development of football within the Tea Tribes' community. This initiative aims to identify and groom young football talents from the tea garden community, nurturing them into sportspeople of district, state, or national-level standards.

The Directorate for Welfare of Tea & Ex-Tea Garden Tribes, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare, is overseeing the execution of the scheme.

To ensure broad participation, 16-20 zones have been established, each hosting inter-tea garden matches. Subsequently, Zonal teams comprising players from the tea garden level teams will be constituted.

Zonal committees have been instituted in each of the 16-20 zones, led by an MLA nominated by the Chairman, SLAC. The Deputy Commissioner of the zonal headquarters will serve as the Convener, with the District Sports Officer acting as the Member Secretary. Other committee members are nominated by the Chairman, SLAC.