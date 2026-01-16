Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to participate in WEF Davos meet for first time

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to gain global visibility and attract international investment.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said Assam has been given the opportunity to represent India at the prestigious global forum for the first time. “For the first time, the Government of India has given Assam the opportunity to participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos. Usually, states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan represent India at this forum. I will leave for Davos on January 19 for a four-day visit to participate alongside world leaders and economists and represent Assam at the global platform. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a huge opportunity to Assam,” the Chief Minister said.

During the high-profile summit, Sarma is expected to showcase Assam’s investment potential and engage with global business leaders, policymakers, and multinational corporations. His participation is aimed at positioning Assam as an emerging economic destination in the Northeast and strengthening the state’s outreach to foreign investors.

The Chief Minister is likely to hold meetings with representatives of multinational companies and industry leaders to highlight Assam’s policy reforms, infrastructure expansion, and sector-specific opportunities, particularly in manufacturing, energy, logistics, agriculture, and tourism. In recent years, the Assam government has focused on improving ease of doing business, enhancing connectivity, and projecting the state as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Sarma is also likely to take part in panel discussions and bilateral interactions, where he will present Assam’s development roadmap and long-term vision for inclusive and sustainable growth. His presence at Davos is seen as part of a broader strategy to secure investments and strategic partnerships that can accelerate economic growth and employment generation in the state.

The World Economic Forum annual meeting brings together global leaders from governments, business, civil society, and academia to deliberate on major economic and geopolitical challenges, making it a crucial platform for Assam to build investor confidence and expand its international footprint.