GUWAHATI:The 15th Chief Minister of Assam - Himanta Biswa Sarma is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Tuesday with followers & supporters.

Sarma is considered as a significant face of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his key role in enhancing the party's strength across Assam & other Northeastern regions.

The convener of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), Sarma has undertaken some commendable initiatives strengthening the party's foot over the region.

Soon after Mr Sarma took charge as Chief Minister on May 2021, the state governmental authorities has announced its concerned efforts to eradicate drug menace, thereby portraying a united fight against the same through a zero tolerance policy.

Stern measures against contraband substances, cow smuggling & human trafficking, were also listed as some of the significant points to be focused upon.

Similarly, the CM also concentrated on public grievances that emerged due to the escalating utilization of VIP Carcade & it's overall culture.

Mr. Sarma was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Jalukbari Constituency for the first time in 2001 after defeating Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader - Bhrigu Kumar Phukan.

He was re-elected in 2006 and in 2011 for the third consecutive term with a 78,000 vote margin, and attained experiences on different sectors including - Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Education, Planning & Development, Tourism, Pension & Public Grievances.

Under his leadership as Planning & Development Minister, the Chief Minister introduced various innovative welfare schemes for the masses.

As a Cabinet Minister for Health, Sarma took the health sector across the northeastern state of Assam to a new height.

The education sector too witnessed a huge transformation after 50,000 teachers were appointed for the first time through a transparent system called Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) after he abolished the system of interviews, which stood to be major reasons for rampant corruption in recruitments.

Several cadres of outlawed militant organizations are also laying-down their arms & surrendering before the security forces. Such steps were initiated in an attempt to terminate the insurgency operations across the hilly tract.

Besides, Sarma has also played a crucial role in resolving the long-pending boundary disputes of Assam with its bordering Northeastern states.

Popularly addressed as one of the successful leaders from the region, Mr Sarma has been continuing to forward all concerned efforts for transforming the state into a rapidly-growing economically rich region of the nation.