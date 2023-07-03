Nalbari district on July 3 witnessed a grand display of progress as Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a series of development projects and laid the foundation stones for several others during his one-day visit. The event was marked by the Chief Minister's attendance at the state's first Jal Jeevan Sanmilan, emphasizing the connection between spirituality and karma and his affirmation that Assam now competes with the developed states of the country.

With a total investment of Rs 164.14 crore, the projects inaugurated and initiated are expected to redefine the district's growth trajectory. At the outset, the Chief Minister unveiled the upgradation work of the 1.50 km stretch from Nalbari Ganesh Mandir to Hari Temple, now known as Gaurav Path. This crucial entry point to Nalbari town connects National Highway 31 to N T Road near Hari Temple.

Subsequently, CM Sarma laid the foundation stone of the Chilarai Bhawan at Barkusi Milanpur. This two-storey building, costing Rs 2.10 crore, will serve as the headquarters of the Nalbari District Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilan . The facility will house offices, guest houses, auditoriums, business shop rooms, and accommodation quarters.

In a momentous occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated a two-lane flyover on Nalbari Dhamdhama Road, enhancing the region's transportation infrastructure. The 467.24-meter-long bridge, constructed at a cost of Rs 54.29 crore, will significantly improve connectivity and alleviate traffic congestion.

Moreover, to bolster the transportation services for the people of Nalbari, CM Sarma launched a new citybus service under the Assam State Transport Corporation. This service, operating from Nalbari town to Nalbari Medical College, will cover various villages in the district.

Continuing the development spree, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the permanent office building of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nalbari District Committee, and laid the foundation stone for the permanent office of the East Nalbari Mandal Samiti.

The Chief Minister's visit culminated with his presence at the state's first Jal Jeevan Sanmilan, held at Government Gurdon Higher Secondary School ground. The event marked the launch of various projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, benefitting villages, Water Consumer Committees, Jal Mitras, and village panchayats. CM Sarma inaugurated four 33/11 KV sub-stations, three roads spanning 7.60 km and six other projects.

During the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the Jal Jeevan Yojana in ensuring pure drinking water for every individual. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing 55 liters of water per family member by 2024. CM Sarma expressed confidence in achieving 100% success in implementing the scheme in Assam, emphasizing the state government's commitment to the welfare of its citizens.

Furthermore, CM Sarma underscored the need to connect spirituality with actions, stating that it imbues work with a deeper sense of purpose. He applauded the Prime Minister's concept of 'Vikas Tirthas', which includes educational institutions, hospitals, flyovers, and more, urging individuals to visit these sites and foster a sense of camaraderie and inspiration.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements of the state government, including providing pure drinking water to 35 lakh families within the stipulated time. He announced plans to issue ration cards to every below poverty line family, ensuring access to free rice and medical care up to Rs 5 lakh annually. The Orunodoi Scheme, aimed at empowering women, will extend benefits to 7 lakh new beneficiaries, while the state government will provide financial support and loans for self-employment opportunities.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Minister expressed his pride in Assam's progress and its ability to compete with developed states in various aspects. He announced plans to establish eight new universities, further enriching the state's education landscape. CM Sarma commended the rapid implementation of central government schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Rashtriya Swasthya Abhiyan.

The event concluded with the Chief Minister providing necessary materials to Jal Mitras and introducing the 'Jal Kosh' QR scan system to enhance water quality monitoring under the Jal Jeevan Yojana. Notable dignitaries, including Environment and Forests Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, and other officials, graced the occasion.