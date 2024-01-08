Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma took to microblogging site X to announce the unveiling of the statue of Shri Nongjirong Lekthe, a Karbi freedom fighter who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1st War of Independence. Despite this historic moment, the irony lies in the scarcity of substantial information about Lekthe even on widely-used search engines like Google.

Chief Sarma expressed his honor in unveiling the statue, shedding light on the extraordinary contribution of Shri Nongjirong Lekthe to the struggle for India's independence. Lekthe's sacrifice, along with many other unsung heroes from the North East, highlights a crucial chapter in the nation's history that often remains overlooked.

Earlier in the day , Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated and dedicated an array of transformative projects in Karbi Anglong.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the unveiling of several key projects, symbolizing a significant leap forward for the region. The Chief Minister, accompanied by local dignitaries, presented a vision for progress and prosperity.

Among the noteworthy initiatives is the Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House at Taralangso, a state-of-the-art facility with a price tag of ₹5.56 crore. The opulent 3,000-seat Sertalin Auditorium, an investment of ₹35 crore, promises to be a cultural hub for the district. Concurrently, the beautification of 'Langkung Fang' fishery in Taralangso, valued at ₹2.55 crore, reflects a commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area.

Raising the cultural quotient of the district, the Rangsina Sarpo Ahongjai Permanent Open Stage, built at a cost of ₹5.50 crore, stands as a testament to the vibrant artistic heritage of Karbi Anglong. The project aims to provide a platform for local artists and performers to showcase their talents.

Ensuring environmental sustainability, the beautification of ‘Kuleng Abi’ fishery, an investment of ₹2 crore, demonstrates the administration's dedication to preserving and enhancing local ecosystems. The construction of Rongbong Artu at the Karbi Capital Complex, valued at ₹6.86 crore, contributes to the architectural landscape of the region.