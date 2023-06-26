Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his cautious stance regarding the use of generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, for healthcare diagnosis. Speaking at the launch of a 10-bedded ICU project implementation program in 23 districts at the GMCH Auditorium, on June 26, Sarma emphasized the need for abundant caution and effective regulation when utilizing AI technology in the medical field.

"I am of the considered opinion that generative AI tools like ChatGPT for healthcare diagnosis must be used with abundant caution and effective regulation," stated Chief Minister Sarma. "The tech is in its early days and prone to hallucinations."

Addressing the audience, Sarma acknowledged the potential of AI technologies like ChatGPT but highlighted the existing gap between AI and the actual platforms used for medical diagnosis. "There is still a gap between the AI and the actual platforms. The answers in AI or ChatGPT do not come in the way we want," he explained.

Sarma further stressed the importance of thorough verification and legal sanctions before implementing AI tools like ChatGPT in patient treatment. "I request the medical fraternity not to use ChatGPT immediately unless it is completely verified because to treat a patient with the help of ChatGPT, you need some kind of legal sanctions because it may land up in problems," Sarma cautioned.

However, he recognized the evolving nature of AI technology and expressed optimism about its future role in healthcare. "This is an evolutionary step, and I think within one year, we will reach that stage without a doubt because technology is running faster than what we can even think of," Sarma stated.

Highlighting the challenges of providing medical care in a vast country like India, Sarma emphasized the significance of technology as an interim solution. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to adding medical colleges and facilities while acknowledging that technology, coupled with the innovations of 5G applications, has made medical care more affordable and accessible.

"Just now, we have seen that the vitals of patients who are in Mangaldai civil hospital can be monitored at Guwahati Medical College, and from this auditorium, we can see the vitals as if we have seen them in front of us," Sarma highlighted, citing the advancements brought by 5G technology. He expressed confidence that the medical fraternity would leverage the current technological advancements to their fullest potential.