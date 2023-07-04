With the advent of the "Amrit Kal" era, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has delivered an impassioned call to action, urging the bright minds of IIT students to harness their potential and become the driving force behind technological advancement. Speaking at the the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati at Amingaon on July 4, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspired the budding engineers and innovators, emphasizing the critical role they play in shaping the future of Assam and beyond.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his pride in the joint efforts between IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam and unveiled an ambitious project, the Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute, which aims to revolutionize medical science and multidisciplinary services.

The collaboration between the Assam government and IIT Guwahati goes beyond the realm of healthcare. They have also partnered in the fields of water resource management, disaster response and preparedness, agriculture, wildlife protection, heritage preservation, and the development of multiple technologies in the oil and natural gas sector. The collective efforts have also focused on capacity building of teachers and skill development, fostering a collaborative environment that benefits the state and its people.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the significance of technology in India's future, especially as the nation approaches its 100 years of independence. The Chief Minister called for a renewed focus on emerging areas such as advanced communication, wireless networking, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data science, and data analytics. He encouraged the graduating students to leverage their knowledge and skills gained from IIT Guwahati to contribute to the country's technological transformation and fulfill the vision set forth by the Prime Minister for the next 25 years.

Addressing the gathering, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm welcome to the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, who graced the occasion with his presence. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for Vice President Dhankar's inspirational presence, stating that it would motivate the graduating students to actively participate in India's development journey. He commended the students on their hard work and achievements, acknowledging the pivotal role played by the faculty members and parents in nurturing their success.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a new India, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the crucial role played by educational institutions, including colleges, IITs, IIMs, and schools. These institutions, he stated, serve as the building blocks of a progressive nation, fueling its development and progress.