The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) convened an organizational workshop and felicitation program for newly elected district and mandal presidents at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan, the party’s Assam headquarters. The event aimed at reinforcing the party’s leadership at the grassroots level ahead of crucial elections.

In his concluding address, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the pivotal role of the newly appointed district and mandal presidents in extending the benefits of government schemes to all, particularly those marginalized during previous Congress regimes. He urged them to act as dedicated guardians, ensuring equitable governance.

Dr. Sarma reaffirmed the necessity of a BJP-led government for Assam’s continued progress and security. Citing key achievements, he highlighted the recognition of Assamese as a classical language and the global acknowledgment of Charaideo Maidam. Additionally, he underscored the significance of Advantage Assam 2.0, which has facilitated investment inflows worth ₹4.91 crore, positioning the state for economic growth.

BJP Assam president Dilip Saikia called upon the newly elected leaders to take command in the forthcoming panchayat, autonomous council, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), and assembly elections. Paying homage to six former state BJP presidents, he acknowledged their dedication and sacrifices in strengthening the party’s foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Jhumoir Binondini" initiative was lauded for promoting the vibrant cultural heritage of Assam’s tea tribe community. Saikia extended gratitude to CM Sarma on behalf of 6.5 lakh BJP members for fostering cultural recognition and upliftment.

Terming CM Sarma a visionary leader, Saikia positioned Advantage Assam 2.0 as a cornerstone of Assam’s economic transformation, attracting substantial domestic and foreign investments. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal further emphasized PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to the Northeast, highlighting that since 2016, a Union Minister has visited the region every 15 days, underscoring its emergence as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia.

During the event, BJP National General Secretary B.L. Santosh unveiled the party’s official publication, "BJP Barta," dedicated to the memory of senior party leader Harekrishna Bharali, recognizing his contributions to the organization.

The workshop, led by Dilip Saikia, saw participation from CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, National General Secretary B.L. Santosh, BJP National Secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, and other senior leaders. A strong turnout of 500 out of 507 expected party workers reinforced the BJP’s electoral preparedness, with leaders resolving to secure decisive victories in the upcoming polls.