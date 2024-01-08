Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged all voters of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to exercise their franchise today, January 8.

The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, previously known as the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District Council, is witnessing a significant day in its political landscape as the 13th council elections are underway.

This year's election features 87 candidates vying for 22 available seats, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured 6 seats uncontested. The candidates represent various political parties, including 22 from BJP, 24 from Congress, 11 from Trinamool Congress (TMC), 5 from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and 27 independents.

The electorate comprises 1,41,124 voters, split almost evenly between male and female voters, with 70,485 men and 70,639 women expected to cast their votes. To facilitate voter participation, a public holiday has been declared in Dima Hasao.

Polling officials, along with security personnel, have been dispatched to their respective stations, hoping for peaceful voting and a substantial turnout. The counting of votes is scheduled for January 12th.

As the region gears up for this pivotal event, the anticipation is palpable, with the outcome set to shape the future governance of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

Also read: Assam: Voting for 22 constituencies in Dima Hasao district for the 13th NC Hills Council election underway