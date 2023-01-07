Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 7 visited Barsapara Cricket Stadium to take stock of the same before India-Sri Lanka match.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is fully prepared to host the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) match between the two countries on January 10 in Guwahati.

''On January 10, India will play with Sri Lanka here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. I hope that the city will witness a good game,'' Sarma said while addressing the media.

Meanwhile, the ACA has sold over 17,000 tickets for the ODI match and the Barsapara Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000 people.

While addressing the media during a press conference on January 5, ACA president Taranga Gogoi said that so far more than 17,000 tickets (both online and offline) are sold for the match.

A new stall has also been set up to sell offline tickets by BookMyShow at the premises of Nehru Stadium in Ulubari, Guwahati from January 4 between 11 am to 6 PM.

“To make things easier for the people who find it difficult to book online tickets, there have been arrangements to sell tickets offline as well. Tickets have been dispatched to our affiliated units as well so as to enable the cricket enthusiasts of the respective places to buy tickets with ease,” Gogoi added.

Commenting on the online sale of tickets, he informed that out of a total number of 20,000 tickets available online, 10,000 tickets have been sold so far.

"Another 10,000 tickets have been sent to the district associations for offline sale. While 8,000 passes will be provided as complimentary tickets to former players, cricket associations of other Northeast States, and guests," the ACA president said.

Gogoi also informed that all necessary arrangements were in place to host the ODI match in Guwahati on January 10.

“The players will start arriving in Guwahati from January 7 onwards," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has released the ticket price list for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) encounter between India and Sri Lanka to be held at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium in January 2023.

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