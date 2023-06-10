Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 10 said that he came to Manipur only to discuss and create confidence-building measures amid the ongoing violence in the state.

''I have come to Manipur to only discuss and create confidence-building measures,'' he said while speaking to the media.

Sarma, who visited the state on June 10, said that whatever he has come to know, he will report it to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

''I came to Manipur to meet Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the state and other civil society organizations. During my stay here, I met CM and his cabinet colleagues, our party leaders, and civil society organizations. Whatever I have learned during the day or whatever the discussions I have during the day, I will report the same to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for further necessary action,'' he added.

He further said that peace and stability in Manipur are very very important, and let us pray to the almighty that peace not only comes to Manipur but it permanently stays in here.

He also regretted not visiting the violence-hit state during the last month.

''Actually, I should have a little earlier. I was feeling little guilty that I didn't come during the last month. My visit is completely a goodwill visit nothing more than that,'' he added.

CM Sarma's visit comes just over a week after Union Home Minister Amit Shah left Manipur after camping for four days from May 29 to June 1 and announcing a slew of measures to restore peace and normalcy in the northeastern state, which has been bruised and battered by unabated violence, particularly in districts such as Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and West.

This is the first visit of Sarma to Manipur ever since the violence broke out last month and the only CM from the northeastern states to visit the trouble-torn state.

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