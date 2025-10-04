Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Zubeen Garg’s residence, briefs family over ongoing SIT probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, October 4 visited the Kahilipara residence of late singer-actor Zubeen Garg to meet his grieving family members amid the ongoing investigation into the artist’s untimely death.



During the visit, CM Sarma interacted with Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, his sister, Palmee Borthakur, and other close relatives. Reports indicated that discussions were likely held regarding the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the findings of the post-mortem report.



Addressing the media later in the day, Chief Minister Sarma appealed for restraint in public and media discussions surrounding the sensitive case. “Because it is a sensitive issue, I prefer not to discuss it with journalists or the media,” he said, emphasizing that unverified speculation could lead to misunderstanding and emotional distress.



He further stated that any official information or clarification related to the investigation would be communicated directly to the public through his verified Facebook page. “Whatever I have to say, or whatever questions the public may have, I will address them through my Facebook page,” the Chief Minister added.



Sarma also cautioned against continuous commentary on the case, remarking, “Constantly discussing such a sensitive issue every ten minutes could lead to negative consequences.”