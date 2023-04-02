Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for lying about his government's achievements and governance while visiting Assam. Sarma thanked Kejriwal for coming to the state but warned him not to mislead the people of Assam.

During his visit, Kejriwal had claimed that his government had provided jobs to 12 lakh people in Delhi, despite having only 1.5 lakh employees in the health and education departments and 50,000 in other departments. Sarma questioned Kejriwal's claims, stating that he had confirmed with Delhi government officials that there were only 1.5 lakh posts in the government. He also challenged Kejriwal to explain where the other 10.5 lakh employees and posts were.

Sarma also pointed out that while Kejriwal claimed to have given free electricity in Delhi, Assam's Orunodoi scheme provided Rs. 1,400 to people, while Delhi residents received only Rs. 300 in electricity benefits.

The Assam Chief Minister also took a dig at Kejriwal's claims of providing jobs in Punjab, stating that he would provide one lakh jobs in Assam. Sarma also accused the Congress of being behind the recent question paper leak during class 12 exams in Punjab.

While accepting Kejriwal's invitation for a cup of tea and breakfast, Sarma warned that he would go to places where he wanted and that Kejriwal should not expect him to be a "captive audience". He also called out Kejriwal for showing heroism only inside the Assembly and urged him to speak like a politician and not a coward.

Sarma also contrasted the living conditions in Delhi slums with the "heavenly" lifestyle of the