In a stern warning to the Deputy Commissioners, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his disappointment with their lack of initiative in addressing the issue of road accidents caused by potholes and roadside pits in Assam. During a video conference addressing flood preparedness, CM Sarma specifically reprimanded the District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup-Metro, Pallav Gopal Jha, for failing to take appropriate action despite the onset of the monsoon season.

CM Sarma directed DC Jha to immediately ensure that all pits and potholes in Guwahati are covered or barricaded. He raised concerns about the safety of the ongoing drainage construction work in Guwahati's Ulubari area, emphasizing that during the upcoming floods, it would be difficult for people to distinguish these uncovered holes. He expressed disappointment that the work was not completed before the monsoon season and questioned the DC's sensitivity towards public safety.

The Chief Minister further questioned the Public Works Department (PWD) officer about the completion timeline of the drainage work, expressing concerns about heavy rains and the drain being submerged. He stressed the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents and criticized the government's reactive approach to such incidents. CM Sarma emphasized the importance of timely completion of government projects and urged contractors to at least use bamboo barricades to indicate ongoing work.

CM Sarma also raised the issue of a recent incident in Dibrugarh, where Abdul Rahim lost his life after falling into a roadside pit on National Highway 37. He questioned Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu about the lack of action taken by the district administration even three days after the incident. The Chief Minister demanded to know why the contractor responsible for the pit had not been arrested and whether an investigation had been initiated.

Expressing his disappointment, CM Sarma emphasized that the loss of a life cannot be undone, and the family deserves justice. He called for accountability and urged the Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action. CM Sarma highlighted that even local representatives had raised concerns about the pothole, questioning why it had not been rectified promptly. He emphasized the need for good governance and the importance of avoiding such issues that put people's lives at risk.