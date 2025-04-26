In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a strong warning against any online expressions deemed “anti-national,” particularly content supporting Pakistan. The warning comes amid heightened national security concerns following the April 22 assault that left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the media in Guwahati on Saturday, the Chief Minister revealed that a youth from Hajo, in Kamrup district, had been arrested earlier in the day for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan content on social media.

“The state government is keeping a close watch on all digital platforms,” CM Sarma stated. “Anyone who supports Pakistan directly or indirectly will be dealt with under the National Security Act (NSA). Strict action will be taken against such individuals.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks were made shortly after the unveiling of the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam. The launch event took place at the party headquarters in Guwahati, where Sarma was joined by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Assam’s Panchayat elections are scheduled in two phases, on May 2 and May 7, with vote counting to be held on May 11.

This development follows the terror strike at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where militants opened fire on tourists. Among the 26 victims was a Nepali national, and several others sustained critical injuries. The attack has sparked nationwide condemnation and renewed concerns over internal security and radical online behavior.