Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 8 sought the blessings of veteran BJP workers of the state ahead of the inauguration of the newly-built state-of-the-art BJP office in Guwahati's Basistha Chariali by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P.Nadda.

Notably, the chief minister washed the feet of as many as 95 veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are with the saffron party since the 1980s.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chief Minister said, "Today is a proud day for the BJP Assam Pradesh committee as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP president JP Nadda inaugurated the party office in Guwahati".

On the other hand, JP Nadda also laid the foundation stone for 9 District BJP offices and Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for 75 BJP Mandal offices.

The new BJP office in Guwahati, which is a six-storeyed building, built over an area of one lakh square feet, will have state-of-the-art facilities, complete with a guest house and a modern media centre. The building can accommodate 5,000 people, party sources said.

The new structure, valued at Rs 30 crore, has been built with donations from party workers, another top party leader added. The building will have five meeting halls and a 350-seater auditorium.

The foundation stone for this office was laid in February 2019 by Amit Shah, who was then the party President.