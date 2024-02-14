In a significant political shift witnessed in the state of Asssam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 14 welcomed the decision of two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extending their unconditional support to the BJP government.

In a press conference held today, the chief minister of Assam said that it is truly a fortunate day after two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extended their 'open support' towards BJP and especially towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies that will give a boost to the party in their endevor to serve the people of the state.

"It is a very fortunate day for us, as two Congress members Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have extended their unconditional support towards BJP. Our government will be more powerful now as we promise to serve the people more even better than before. With Basanta Das's support who has already served as a minister earlier and is now the legislator of Mangaldoi, I hope BJP is able to bring forth positive changes in the region through cooperation of the legislator", said CM Sarma.

"Now as Kamalakhya Dey has already resigned from his post, we aim to serve the people even better with his support. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both MLAs on their decision." added CM Sarma.

In 2022, Shashikant Das, Congress MLA from Raha, had shown signs of inclination towards the BJP while still being part of Congress. Fellow MLA Basanta Das, in a press conference, declared his intention to support the government along with Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

The Congress party had suspended MLA Sashikanta Das for creating a controversy by showing respect to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita in a traditional Indian manner.

Das, a legislator from central Assam's Raha, had stated in response to the party's showcause notice that he intends to support the BJP-led government from within the Congress to facilitate development in his constituency.

Also read: Assam: Major setback to Congress, two leaders to openly show support to BJP