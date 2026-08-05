Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s brother Sushanta Biswa Sarma appointed Barpeta SP

The Assam government has transferred Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sushanta Biswa Sarma, the younger brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and appointed him as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Barpeta.

According to a notification issued by the Home (A) Department, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, a 2002-batch APS officer, has been transferred from his present posting as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Crime Against Women and Children), Assam.

His new posting as Senior Superintendent of Police, Barpeta, will take effect from the date he assumes charge.

The reshuffle follows the release of IPS officer Pushkin Jain for central deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Marylyn Zawlsangmawi, a 2010-batch APS officer who was serving as Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Bongaigaon, has been appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police (In-charge), CID (Crime Against Women and Children), Assam.

She will replace Sushanta Biswa Sarma in the CID wing after assuming charge.