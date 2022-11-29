APCC president Bhupen Borah while attending a rally of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bokakhat slammed the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government and said that the cabinet is having a 'picnic' in the name of a cabinet meeting.

Bhupen Borah while speaking to the media said, "Assam chief minister is having a picnic, we have seen what happened in Majuli...people are dying without treatment."

Bhupen Borah remarked that the first cabinet meeting outside Guwahati was held in Majuli, where people are killed due to boat capsizes and are deprived of health facilities.

"They are having picnics and people are dying due to the unavailability of medicines and doctors," he added.

Notably, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has entered its 29th day in the state and is conducting its Bharat Jodo Yatra in the Bhokakhat constituency.

More than 30 Congress leaders, including Bhupen Borah, Gaurav Gogoi, Bismita Gogoi, Nurul Huda, Etuwa Munda, Rakibul Hussain, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Meera Borthakur, participated in the Bharat Joro Yatra.

Notably, Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Silchar to attend the state cabinet meeting on November 29.

Further, the chief minister is said to address a press conference at DC Office, Cachar from 1:45 PM onwards.

On the other hand, Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a road widening and guard wall project on both sides of the Rangirkhal channel in Silchar town.

The Rs 42.06-cr project is said to rejuvenate the 17-km channel, which carries a huge volume of rain and stormwater and mitigate urban floods to a great extent.