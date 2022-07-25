Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s daughter Sukanya has scored 92.75% in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ISCE) 12th Results 2022.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma mentioned that his daughter Sukanya received a score of 92.75 % in ISCE Results 2022.

Assam CM shared his happiness on his daughter's success by posting a family photo and taking pleasure in being a proud father.

He captioned the picture, “A moment to cherish! My daughter Sukanya scored 92.75% in her ISC 12th exam. You made us proud! Have my blessings in every step of your life.”

A moment to cherish! My daughter Sukanya scored 92.75% in her ISC 12th exam.



You made us proud! Have my blessings in every step of your life. pic.twitter.com/9K4J2B8GIs — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 24, 2022

The post has gone viral, accruing over 41,000 likes at the time of filing this report.

It may be mentioned that Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced ISC Results 2022 on July 24, 2022, for over 1.5 lakh students.

The results were announced at 5 pm and the link to download ISC 12th scores also went live on the official website - cisce.org. This time, 18 students managed to get AIR 1 in ISC Results.

As per the ISC Results 2022 statistics, all these 18 students have topped CISCE 12th Results with 99.75%.

The pass percentage among girls stood at 99.52% while it was 99.26% for boys. The overall pass percentage of class 12 is 99.38%.