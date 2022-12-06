Friendships enrich our lives on every level, contributing to our self-esteem, happiness, and a sense of purpose. Friends are important and so is Friendship.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma still understands and respects the value of friendship. In his recent visit to Abhayapuri, the Chief Minister assured help to one of his friend’s wife assuring her all support to help find her husband.

When Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the family of late MLA Robin Banikya at Dharmapur in Abhayapuri on December 5, a woman named Kalpana Roy of Badigaon comes forward to talk to the Chief Minister seeking help from him to find her missing husband.

Kalpana Roy’s husband, Bipul Roy had a ‘Pan’ Shop opposite to Cotton College when Himanta Biswa Sarma was the General Secretary of Cotton College, Guwahati. Sarma often used to visit his shop and that how the two knew each other.

The Chief Minister still remembers his old friend and hence asked Kalpana Roy what exactly Bipul Roy is doing now to which Kalpana replied that her husband is missing and it’s been two years that she is unable to trace her husband.

Himanta Biswa Sarma calmed her and politely talked to her assuring of all possible support from the government to find her husband and asked his officials to look into the matter.

“ I have been struggling with two of children since the last two years. It is really difficult to look after the house expenses. I told Chief Minister to help me to find my missing husband and he assured me to find him. I hope the Chief Minister will do the needful. “, Kalpana Roy told reporters.

This is not the first when Chief Minister came forward to help the poor and needy.

Earlier , on May, 2022, Ninety-year-old Binu Goswami who was frantically trying to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for apprising him of a job-related issue of her son was finally able to do so.

The woman was reportedly seeking regularisation of her son's job in a government department where he had been working for several years.

Sarma told her that he will take up the matter with the authority concerned after returning to Guwahati on Saturday and asked her companion for a phone number in which they could be contacted.

In another instance , on July, 2022, in an official visit to Hojai, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was flanked by a specially-abled girl who narrated her ordeal and in no time assured her that the officials will look into her case and will immediately dispatch her Orunodoi cheque.

In yet another instance , on November, 2022, an elderly woman in Kokrajhar was seen asking for help regarding a land dispute from the Chief Minister to which Himanta Biswa Sarma immediately ordered the SP and DC to solve the problem of the woman.