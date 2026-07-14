Assam CM Himanta condoles Padma Shri awardee Geeta Upadhyay's demise

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 13, expressed grief over the demise of noted educationist, author and Padma Shri awardee Geeta Upadhyay, describing her as a distinguished literary figure whose contributions to Assamese and Nepali literature will continue to inspire generations.

In a post on X, Sarma said he was "deeply saddened" by her passing and paid tribute to her lifelong contribution to literature and education.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Geeta Upadhyay, a distinguished educationist and author who immensely contributed to Assamese and Nepali literature," the Chief Minister wrote.

He noted that Upadhyay was honoured with the Padma Shri as well as the 2026 Sati Sadhani Award in recognition of her contributions.

Sarma extended his heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers and well-wishers during the time of grief and prayed for the eternal peace of her soul.

"Honoured with the Padma Shri and the 2026 Sati Sadhani Award, her legacy will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Prayers for the sadgati of the departed soul. Om Shanti," he said in the post.

Geeta Upadhyay was widely respected for her contributions to education and for enriching both Assamese and Nepali literature through her writings. Her demise has prompted condolences from across the state.