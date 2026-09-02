Assam CM Himanta holds two-day meeting with SSPs to review law and order

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, September 2, said the prevailing law and order situation in the state, along with issues such as drug trafficking, crimes against women and children and police recruitment, will be discussed at a two-day meeting of senior police officials.

Sarma made the remarks before the meeting with senior superintendents of police (SSPs) at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Dergaon.

“We will discuss these issues with the top police officials for the next two days and consider necessary steps,” the chief minister said.

He said Assam Police would adopt a stricter approach, particularly in cases involving drug trafficking and crimes against women and children.

“I am sure the brainstorming session will result in certain positive steps to further strengthen police,” Sarma said.

The meeting is the first interaction between the chief minister and SSPs since he returned to power for a second consecutive term in May this year.

Earlier in the day, Sarma attended the passing-out parade of 403 police personnel at the LBPA.

The recruits included 32 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Probationers) and 371 constables of the communication branch.

Congratulating the new recruits, Sarma said the occasion marked the beginning of a new chapter of dedicated service to the people of Assam.

He said the LBPA has earned national recognition for its training programmes and has trained police personnel not only from Assam but also from Goa and Manipur.

“We have also received proposals from several other states for training their personnel at the academy,” he said.

The newly recruited personnel have undergone training in various aspects of policing, including cybercrime and digital fraud, the chief minister said.

Sarma also inspected the passing-out parade and presented awards to personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance during their training.