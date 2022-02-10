IMPHAL: Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reached Manipur where he was accorded a hearty welcome by his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh.

Singh said that Biswa Sarma will take part in poll preparedness.

Sarma, who has been nicknamed 'Chanakya of the Northeast' for his political acumen, is considered one of the chief architects of the BJP's political ambitions in the Northeast.

A very warm welcome to you in Imphal Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Da, Hon’ble CM of Assam. Himanta Da will be taking part in various activities related to our poll preparation.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Manipur from 27 February to 3 March 2022 in two phases, to elect 60 members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022.

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