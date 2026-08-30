Assam CM Himanta reaffirms support for MSMEs on Small Industry Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 30, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and encouraging entrepreneurship in the state on the occasion of Small Industry Day.

In a post on X, Sarma said small industries were the “backbone of a vibrant and self-reliant economy” and highlighted the role of MSMEs in creating employment and driving economic growth.

“On Small Industry Day, I reaffirm our Government's commitment to empowering MSMEs, supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging the youth of Assam to transform ideas into enterprises that create jobs and drive growth,” Sarma said.



Small industries are the backbone of a vibrant and self-reliant economy.



On Small Industry Day, I reaffirm our Government's commitment to empowering MSMEs, supporting entrepreneurs and encouraging the youth of Assam to transform ideas into enterprises that create jobs and drive… pic.twitter.com/Plb4WPnCg8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2026

The Chief Minister said the government would continue to focus on empowering entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for the state’s youth to turn their ideas into businesses.

Small Industries Day is observed annually on August 30 in India to recognise the contribution of small-scale industries to economic development and employment generation.