Assam CM Himanta says eight Assam residents rescued in Nepal, efforts on to trace others

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, August 30, said eight people from the State who were stranded in Nepal following the recent flash flood incident had been safely rescued and would return home on Monday.

In a post on X, Sarma said he had spoken to the eight rescued persons and thanked Varun Choudhary of CG Corp for his efforts in facilitating their rescue.

The rescued persons have been identified as Pankaj Verma, Samar Bezbaruah, Gautam Das, Gopal Debnath, Soneswar Narzary, Sarbison Marak, Silva Marak and Elphison Sangma.

“All eight are safe and will return home tomorrow,” Sarma said.

He added that efforts were continuing to trace other people from Assam who remain unaccounted for following the flash flood incident in Nepal.

Sarma also expressed gratitude to Choudhary for his “timely assistance” and support during the rescue operation.

On August 28, Sarma had said that the Assam government had identified 12 people from the State who remained untraced in Nepal following the flash flood incident.

With the latest update, eight of the people previously reported untraced have been confirmed safe and are expected to return to Assam, while efforts continue to establish contact with the remaining persons.