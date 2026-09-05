Assam CM Himanta underscores role of teachers in building strong society

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, September 5, emphasised the crucial role of teachers in building a strong society and reaffirmed his government's commitment to their welfare on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

In a social media post, Sarma said teachers lay the foundation of a strong society and highlighted the importance of supporting their professional growth.

“Teachers lay the foundation of a strong society and I have always been a vocal supporter of their welfare and growth, despite facing many difficulties,” he said.

Sarma said his government would continue its efforts to improve the welfare of educators and empower them to perform their duties more effectively.

“Today, on #TeachersDay, we reiterate our commitment towards their welfare and empowering them to teach better,” he said.

Teachers' Day is observed annually on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President and eminent educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.