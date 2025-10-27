Assam CM hints at possible ban on Veer Lachit Sena like ULFA-I amid rising cases of intimidation, extortion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, October 27 issued a stern warning against the Veer Lachit Sena, stating that the government is seriously considering stringent action, including a potential ban, against the outfit accused of intimidation, extortion, and creating public disorder across the state.

Addressing the media in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Veer Lachit Sena has been creating a disturbing atmosphere in the name of cultural activities and donation drives. They are also causing environmental damage. If necessary, we may have to consider a ban, just like in the case of ULFA(I).”

Without naming anyone directly, the Chief Minister hinted that certain individuals associated with the organisation are already under the scanner of law enforcement. “I am not taking any names, but action will follow,” he added firmly, signalling the state’s growing intolerance towards disruptive elements operating under social or cultural banners.

The government’s tough stance comes in the wake of a sensational kidnapping case in Guwahati on Sunday, October 26 night, allegedly linked to individuals associated with Veer Lachit Sena.

In a swift late-night operation, Dispur Police rescued Rahul Mishra, who had been abducted from outside Pratikshya Hospital in the city’s Borbari area. The incident occurred around 9:30 PM when Ershad Khan from Goalpara alerted the police that his friend had been forcibly taken away by a group of 10–15 unidentified persons.

Police sources said the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₹15–20 lakh.

Acting promptly, police tracked the suspects to Tribeni Path, where Mishra was found confined inside two vehicles — a Hyundai i20 (AS01 EM 0718) and a Bolero (AS23 Q 3566).

Six suspects were apprehended on the spot, while two others were captured later during extended operations. Preliminary interrogation of the arrested individuals has revealed possible links to Veer Lachit Sena members, though police have refrained from confirming any direct organisational involvement at this stage.

Sources in the Home Department indicated that the state government has taken serious note of repeated complaints involving Veer Lachit Sena’s alleged extortion drives and acts of intimidation. Multiple reports have surfaced accusing the outfit of coercing individuals and businesses into making “donations” under the guise of cultural or social initiatives.

Senior police officials said that surveillance and intelligence operations have been intensified across Guwahati and adjoining districts to identify and monitor individuals connected to such groups.

Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance stance, CM Sarma asserted that no organisation or individual will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. “We will not permit anyone to disrupt peace and harmony under any pretext,” he said.