Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, at Parliament House on December 12. The high-level discussion focused on leveraging the state's green economy and exploring strategic investments that could position Assam as a major energy hub.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized Assam's substantial potential in the green energy sector during the meeting. He presented a vision for the state to become a key player in the country's energy landscape through upcoming strategic investments. Union Minister Puri expressed the Central Government's commitment to providing all necessary support and assistance to help Assam realize its ambitions of becoming a major energy hub.

Following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his enthusiasm. In a tweet, he wrote, "Delighted to meet the extremely knowledgeable Shri Hardeep Singh Puri ji, Hon’ble Union Minister. We had a good conversation on unleashing a green economy & upcoming strategic investments that could potentially transform Assam into a major energy hub."

The discussions align with the state's broader vision of sustainable development and economic growth through tapping into renewable energy sources. Assam's rich natural resources make it well-suited to play a pivotal role in the national energy landscape, and the Chief Minister's proactive engagement with the Union Minister underscores the commitment to realizing this potential.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sarma also held a meeting with National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at the latter's residence. The discussions focused on security-related matters and extended for almost 45 minutes, indicating the gravity of the subjects under consideration.