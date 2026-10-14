Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 14 held separate meetings with representatives of Moran and Matak organisations in Dibrugarh to discuss their demands, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, community council elections and improved educational opportunities.

During the meetings, Sarma interacted with representatives of six Moran organisations and five Matak organisations, deliberating on issues related to the communities’ social, educational, cultural and economic development.

The discussions covered demands for ST status, elections to the respective community councils, allocation of medical seats, sports development and other welfare-related concerns.

Emphasising the importance of inclusive development, Sarma said every community should have the opportunity to progress while preserving its distinct identity, heritage and traditions.

He also underscored the need to protect the rich cultural heritage of the Moran and Matak communities while expanding opportunities for their socio-economic advancement and participation in the state's development.

The chief minister said the state government remained committed to safeguarding the interests of both communities and assured the representatives that their concerns and aspirations would receive due consideration.

He further stressed the importance of sustained engagement with community organisations and said the government would continue working with them to address their demands on priority.