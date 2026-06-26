Assam CM honours veteran doctor as Marwari Hospital marks 110th Foundation Day

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 26 attended the 110th Foundation Day celebrations of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya in Guwahati, acknowledging the Marwari community's longstanding contribution to the state's development.

On the occasion, the chief minister conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award on renowned physician Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, unveiled a commemorative souvenir, and felicitated doctors and healthcare professionals for their dedicated service at Marwari Hospital.

Sarma said the Marwari community, which has been settled in Assam for decades, has made significant contributions to the state's progress across sectors, particularly in trade, commerce and healthcare.

He also appreciated the role of Marwari Hospital, established under the Marwari Charitable Dispensary, in providing quality healthcare services over the past 110 years and lauded its continued commitment to public welfare.