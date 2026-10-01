Assam CM inaugurates 595 kWp Solar Power Plant at Koomber Tea Estate

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 1 inaugurated a 595 kWp ground-mounted, on-grid solar power plant at Koomber Tea Estate, marking another step towards promoting clean energy in the state.

The solar power plant is part of the 3.11 MW Goodricke Tea Estates Solar Programme, an initiative aimed at integrating renewable energy into the tea industry.

According to the Chief Minister, the project will help the tea estate sector adopt cleaner energy solutions while contributing to Assam’s broader goal of building a greener and more sustainable future.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the use of renewable energy in the tea industry, a key sector of Assam’s economy, while supporting the state’s efforts to advance its Green Assam mission.