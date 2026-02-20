Assam CM inaugurates cement plant in Cachar to boost industrial growth in Barak Valley

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday , February 20, inaugurated Star Cement’s Cachar unit at Bihara, stating that the project will strengthen industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the Barak Valley.

The Chief Minister said the new facility marks a significant step towards economic development in the region and reflects Assam’s growing industrial progress.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the greenfield cement plant has an annual production capacity of 2 million tonnes and uses advanced German technology.

The unit is also the first private cement plant in the Barak Valley to have its own railway siding, which is expected to improve connectivity and ease the transportation of materials.

Officials said the project is among the largest industrial investments in the valley and is likely to contribute to economic activity while generating job opportunities for local youth.

Meanwhile, Sarma also highlighted the transformation of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, stating that it has developed into a world-class gateway within a few years.

He added that the upgraded airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will open to the public from February 22, marking another milestone in the state’s infrastructure development.