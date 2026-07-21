Assam CM inaugurates Digital Design & 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 21 inaugurated the Digital Design & 3D Printing Centre of Excellence at Tech City, Bongora, bringing advanced digital design, additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping capabilities to the state.

Established under the PM-DeVINE Scheme, the Centre is expected to accelerate advanced manufacturing, innovation, skill development and Industry 4.0 adoption in Assam and the Northeast region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the facility would enable faster innovation across sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, energy and agriculture. He also noted that it would accelerate new product development and encourage micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to develop solutions within Assam, acting as a significant tool for import substitution.

According to the Chief Minister, the Centre of Excellence is expected to create over 2,500 employment opportunities across the region while strengthening Assam’s manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

The facility is aimed at promoting cutting-edge technology, fostering entrepreneurship and enhancing the state’s capacity in digital manufacturing and rapid prototyping.