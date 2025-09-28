Assam CM inaugurates Hamren Civil Hospital, launches ‘Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’ in West Karbi Anglong

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, September 28 inaugurated the newly constructed Hamren Civil Hospital and launched the Chief Minister’s Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan during his visit to Dokmoka in West Karbi Anglong district.



Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that under the Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, women beneficiaries in Rongkhang constituency have been provided the first installment of ₹10,000 each, amounting to nearly ₹19 crore in total disbursement. “If this money is used wisely, beneficiaries will later receive ₹25,000, and eventually ₹50,000,” Sarma stated, emphasizing women’s empowerment through entrepreneurship.



The Chief Minister also addressed a large public meeting, seen as a significant step towards the BJP’s preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. With the party having made strong inroads in the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) polls, BJP leaders are now reviewing strategies and strengthening their grassroots presence across the hill districts.



In the run-up to this visit, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang had restarted a series of outreach and joining programmes on Saturday. He confirmed that similar programmes and meetings will be organized regularly across both Karbi Anglong districts to mobilize support.



The BJP currently considers 15 seats in the BTAD and six hill seats as its core constituencies in Assam, with party leaders expected to receive further guidance on poll strategies following the Chief Minister’s public meeting.