Assam CM inaugurates India’s first AI-powered ‘phygital’ bank branch in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 16 inaugurated India’s first AI-powered ‘phygital’ branch of Slice Small Finance Bank at GS Road in Guwahati, describing it as a major step in Assam’s digital transformation journey.

The next-generation banking facility blends physical banking services with advanced AI-driven infrastructure, enabling paperless transactions, automated onboarding and streamlined customer services.

Speaking at the inauguration in Dispur, the Chief Minister said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to innovation-driven growth and expanding access to technology-enabled financial services.

Sarma highlighted Assam’s changing economic landscape and stated that several leading institutions and companies are now establishing their presence in Guwahati, creating fresh employment and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of the state.

He also urged stakeholders to maintain a positive and investment-friendly environment to sustain Assam’s growth momentum and attract further investments into the region.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the state’s push towards digital infrastructure and modernised financial services.