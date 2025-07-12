Assam CM inaugurates India’s first Aqua Tech Park in Sonapur, launches mega fisheries projects

In a move to revolutionize India’s fisheries sector, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first-ever Aqua Tech Park at Bagibari in Sonapur. The state-of-the-art facility, aimed at promoting sustainable aquaculture and fishery innovation, has been developed with the support of NABARD, the Department of Fisheries, and the SELCO Foundation.

Highlighting Assam's rising prominence in the fisheries landscape, the Chief Minister proudly announced that the state now ranks 4th nationally in fish production, contributing an impressive 4.99 lakh metric tonnes annually.

Sarma informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a major fisheries development initiative has already been undertaken at Son Beel in Sribhumi, enhancing the state’s aquatic resource capabilities.

In a significant financial boost, the CM declared that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has extended assistance worth ₹250 crore, paving the way for upcoming fishery projects across Assam.

To ensure social security for those involved in aquaculture, the Central Government has extended Group Insurance coverage to fish farmers under the national scheme.

Looking ahead, the state government is contemplating the development of 10 fisheries clusters, each backed by an investment of ₹8 crore. These clusters will focus on establishing essential aquaculture infrastructure and promoting scientific fish farming practices.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced plans for two Forced Water Fish Breed Banks at Garukhuti and Goalpara, with each facility receiving a ₹5 crore grant from the state exchequer.

Assam will also see the development of a modern fish market at Silcuri in Cachar, to be constructed with an allocation of ₹26 crore, and an Integrated Fish Landing Centre at Sonarigaon in Goalpara, for which ₹20 crore has been sanctioned.

Despite these strides, the CM acknowledged that Assam remains dependent on other states for fish feed, and emphasized the urgency of achieving self-reliance in fish feed production.

He also encouraged the youth of the state to step forward and participate actively in fisheries and aquaculture ventures, underlining their role in shaping a self-reliant Assam. He directed the Fisheries Department to extend all necessary support, especially in the Kolong and Kapili regions, to promote fishery development.