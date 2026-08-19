Assam CM inaugurates Integrated DC Office of Kamrup Metropolitan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 19 inaugurated the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office Building of Kamrup Metropolitan at Rupnagar in Guwahati.

The new facility is aimed at strengthening coordinated, efficient and citizen-centric administration by bringing key administrative functions under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the state government is adopting a holistic approach to developing District Commissioner’s Offices across all 35 districts of Assam as people-centric centres focused on delivering governance and public services closer to the people.

The inauguration programme was attended by Dispur MLA Pradyut Bordoloi, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania and other dignitaries.

The new integrated office is expected to facilitate better coordination among departments and improve the delivery of administrative services to residents of Kamrup Metropolitan district.