Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 6 inaugurated the newly constructed Kali Mandir at Dharapur Chariali in Kamrup district and offered prayers during the Sri Sri Shyama Kali Puja.

The temple was established through the initiative of Dharapur Taluk and the Sri Sri Shyama Puja Management Committee.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister sought the blessings of Maa Kali for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people of Assam and interacted with local residents.

Sarma also announced financial assistance of ₹20 lakh towards the temple’s construction works.

In a message, the Chief Minister thanked the people of Dharapur, the management committee and Dharapur Taluk for their efforts in establishing the temple.