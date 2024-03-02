Guwahati witnessed a significant stride towards administrative efficiency as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Kar Bhawan today. This inauguration, a key facet of the ongoing VikasYatra celebrations aims to ensure the seamless functioning of the State's Tax Department.

The Kar Bhawan is equipped with modern amenities and cutting-edge power-saving tools, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to optimal performance. The newly built facility is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the efficiency of the Tax Department officers ultimately serving the best interests of the State.

As part of the VikasYatra celebrations, this inauguration reflects the government's dedication to infrastructure development and administrative excellence. The modernized Kar Bhawan stands as a testament to the government's vision for a robust and technologically advanced Tax Department contributing to the overall progress and development of the State.