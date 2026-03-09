Assam CM inaugurates Kaziranga Heritage under PPP model

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Kaziranga Heritage on March 3, 2026, launching the state's first major public-private partnership in heritage hospitality. The project unites the Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Centre Point Hospitality Group to boost eco-tourism in the UNESCO-listed Kaziranga National Park landscape.

This heritage estate nestles amid Brahmaputra floodplains and the Kohora River, blending colonial-era architecture with modern stays. At its heart lies Bonani Bungalow, a 1938 structure with guest records tracing Kaziranga's shift from fragile grasslands to global wildlife haven. Raised plinths, deep verandahs, and steep roofs handle seasonal floods and monsoons, echoing Assam's practical building style.

The 28 rooms spread across heritage zones: 10 in Bonani Bungalow, eight in Bonoshree with art and literature on Assam's ecology and Vaishnavite traditions, six riverside cottages, and four luxury suites with plunge pools overlooking Orchid Park. Natural materials and elevated designs prioritise climate resilience.

A 48-seater restaurant revives Assamese recipes via wood-fired chullahs, using local ingredients with subtle Southeast Asian touches. Its Jaapi-inspired roof, crafted by ceramic artist Jaya Boro with a copper pinnacle, symbolises welcome.

Artworks by Mridu Moshum Bora capture Vaishnavite dance and Kaziranga wildlife, while tributes honour musicians Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. Archival photos by conservationist Edward Pritchard Gee highlight early struggles to save the park's rhinos and grasslands.

Local architects, artists, historians, and craftsmen shaped the estate, preserving Assam's cultural threads. Officials hail the PPP as a model for sustainable tourism, drawing visitors to Kaziranga's century-old conservation story without overwhelming its ecology.