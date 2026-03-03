Assam CM inaugurates Kaziranga Orchid Park, boosting Assam’s Horticulture and Tourism sectors

In a major boost to Assam’s horticulture and tourism sectors, the Kaziranga Orchid Park, established by the Department of Horticulture, Government of Assam, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kohora on March 2.

Developed over 20 bighas of land at Kohora in Kaziranga National Park at a cost of Rs 15.93 crore in its first phase, the park showcases a rich collection of indigenous and exotic orchid species. The facility includes seven state-of-the-art glass houses for scientific conservation and display, an open cultural stage, tourist accommodation, a children’s park, and a restaurant. The project is expected to significantly enhance Kaziranga’s tourism appeal beyond its famed wildlife heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, it was noted that Kaziranga has already earned global recognition for its natural heritage. The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kaziranga earlier provided a major impetus to Assam’s tourism sector, drawing unprecedented national and international attention. The addition of the Orchid Park is set to further diversify tourism offerings, promote eco-cultural experiences, and generate new livelihood opportunities for local youth.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Assam has recorded significant economic progress in recent years. The state’s growth rate has reportedly reached 45 per cent over the past five years, surpassing the national average of 29 per cent. Agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development have been key drivers of this transformation.

Initiatives such as strengthening Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), expanding farm mechanisation, increasing irrigation coverage, providing MSP-linked incentives, promoting digital agriculture reforms, and accelerating infrastructure projects have contributed to this growth. The government has also placed strong emphasis on tourism infrastructure, connectivity, and investment, positioning Assam as a leading destination in the country.

Among the dignitaries present were Minister Ajanta Neog, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister and BJP Pravashi Prabhari for Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency O. P. Choudhary, and MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali, along with several other distinguished leaders.

Senior officials including Agriculture Department Commissioner & Secretary and APC Aruna Rajoria, Golaghat Deputy Commissioner Parag Kumar Kakaty, Bokakhat Municipal Board Chairperson Ratneswar Baruah, party office bearers, representatives from Assam Agricultural University, heads of educational institutions, students, departmental officers, and members of the public attended the programme.