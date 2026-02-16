Assam CM inaugurates new Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat building, launches AI platform ‘ALISA’

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, February 16, inaugurated the new Secretariat building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, along with a state-of-the-art Digital Museum and an AI-powered digital platform titled ‘ALISA: AI for Legislative Intelligence System of Assam’.

The newly constructed multi-storey Secretariat building is expected to enhance the smooth and efficient functioning of the Assembly by providing improved infrastructure and administrative facilities.

The AI-driven platform ALISA has been developed to enable quick and seamless access to nearly a century of legislative records in Assamese, Bodo, Hindi and English. The initiative aims to modernise legislative research and make archival data more accessible to lawmakers, officials and researchers.

The Digital Museum, inaugurated on the same occasion, highlights Assam’s democratic journey and showcases the pivotal role played by the Assembly in shaping the State’s political, social and cultural landscape over the decades.